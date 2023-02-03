Budget 2023: The curious case of National Monetisation Pipeline's omission

The government’s ambitious plan to monetise fully completed and operational infrastructure to raise funds for financing future projects, National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), did not find any mention in the Union Budget for 2023-24, leaving sector experts and industry players bewildered.

Ahead of the Budget, experts had said that the government may miss FY23's target of raising Rs 1.6 lakh crore by a huge margin but were hopeful of an update from the Finance Minister on February 1.

“NMP, the National Monetisation Pipeline, was about offering fully completed and operational infrastructure assets on a PPP basis but was not mentioned,” said Shailesh Pathak, Director, Indian School of Public Policy, saying that it was a notable omission in the budget.

On Jan 31, the Economic Survey of 2022-23 did mention NMP to reiterate the government’s target to raise Rs 1.6 lakh crore during the current fiscal. But it came with a disclaimer that this is only an indicative figure and the actual number may differ due to various factors.

Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com