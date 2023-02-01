 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: What it means for consumers

Parth Charan
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

Key takeaways for customers looking to purchase a car or two-wheeler this year

In what is the last Union budget to be presented before the 2024 general elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made some key announcements that, among other things, benefit the car consumer and the automotive industry in general.

The overarching message for the automotive industry in particular was that policies will continue to favour local manufacturing, particularly of EVs, while also pushing for green hydrogen with an outlay of Rs 19,700 crores. While there may not have been much for manufacturers in this budget, particularly from an EV policy extension POV (Re: FAME II subsidy extension) there are a few positive takeaways for the car and two-wheeler buyer, particularly at the budget end. Here’s what you need to know, if you’re in the market for a new car or two-wheeler.

Marginal increase in disposable income

With taxable income brackets being revised, individuals formerly paying tax on annual income above Rs 5 lakh, will now be exempt from doing so, as the slab has been revised to Rs 7 lakh. The increase in disposable income will likely give a boost to the ailing entry-car market which has witnessed shrinkage in the last year due to rising costs. More than entry-level cars, the move is expected to boost sales of two-wheelers.