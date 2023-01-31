 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: The need for reinforcing judicial infrastructure

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

India’s crumbling judicial infrastructure could benefit from a higher allocation this budget. Greater resources for technology could improve access to the justice system.

According to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), over 40 million cases are pending in India’s district and subordinate judiciary. Lack of proper infrastructure is one of the main reasons for backlog.

Infrastructure includes technological aids to smooth operations of the courts, an increase the number of courtrooms and an increase in the number of judges, among others.

Lawyers say that technology can improve judicial infrastructure but only if there is a proper roadmap to utilize the budgetary allocation.

How does the Union budget fund Indian judiciary?