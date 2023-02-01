Budget 2023: Big jump in leave encashment limit for non-govt staff

In a positive move for taxpayers, the government has increased the limit for leave encashment from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while announcing Budget proposals for the financial year 2023-24

“The limit of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on the retirement of non-government salaried employees was last fixed in the year 2002, when the highest basic pay in the government was Rs 30,000 per month. In line with the increase in government salaries, I am proposing to increase this limit to Rs 25 lakh,” the FM said.

A salaried person is entitled to a minimum number of paid leave every year. However, it is not necessary that an individual employee utilises all the leave he is entitled to in a year. Further, salaried individuals also have an option of carrying forward such unutilised paid leaves.

Moneycontrol PF Team