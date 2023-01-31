 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A quick guide to the Economic Survey 2022-23

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

The document, prepared by a team of economists led by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, analyses developments in the economy in the past year and makes projections for the following year.

Growth

- The Indian economy is expected to expand 7 percent in real terms in 2022-23, following the 8.7 percent growth in 2021-22. The survey notes that the economy had staged a full and broad-based recovery in 2021-22 and was positioned to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path.
- The baseline GDP growth for 2023-24 has been projected at 6.5 percent in real terms. The survey has projected growth will be between 6 percent and 6.8 percent, depending on the trajectory of economic and political developments globally.
- India’s growth in 2023-24 was primarily led by private consumption and capital formation.
- Private consumption recovered post-pandemic. As a percentage of GDP, it was at 58.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022-23, which was also the highest for any second quarter since 2013-14. The rise of private consumption was supported by a rebound in contact-intensive services such as trade, hotels and transport.
- Private consumption may remain strong as inflation was not high enough to deter it nor low enough to weaken the inducement to invest.
- Private capital expenditure (capex) soon needs to take up the leadership role to put job creation on a fast track
- Government capex and crowding in of private capex led by strengthening of the balance sheets of corporates was another growth driver for the Indian economy in 2022-23.

Inflation