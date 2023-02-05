 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Born in Delhi, Musharraf gifted birth certificate during 2005 India visit

PTI
Feb 05, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

He was gifted his birth certificate over six decades later during his visit here in 2005.

Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, the architect of the 1999 Kargil War, was born at a civic hospital in Delhi in undivided India.

Musharraf died in Dubai on Sunday at the age of 79 after battling an incurable disease. He lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal charges against him in Pakistan.

Born on August 11, 1943, a turbulent time of the Second World War and India's freedom movement had gained momentum, Musharraf migrated to the newly formed Pakistan with his family after the Partition in 1947.
According to old records, he was born at a civic-run hospital here, now known as the Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital which comes under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.