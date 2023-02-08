 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bond yields close higher as RBI refrains from signalling end of rate-hike cycle

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

The bond yields have moved in a narrow range throughout the day between 7.29 percent and 7.35 percent on the benchmark bond.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond hardened a bit which dealers attributed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refraining from signaling the end of the rate-hiking cycle or changing the policy stance to neutral.

The 10-year government bonds at 7.26 percent in 2032 rose more than 3 basis points after the monetary policy announcement and ended at 7.3435 percent. Whereas the new 10-year benchmark bond 7.26 percent in 2033 ended at 7.3041 percent.

The RBI in the monetary policy meeting hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent.

Also read: MC Explains: What is QR Code-based coin vending machine? All you need to know