Bond yield eases sharply after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

The yield on the benchmark bond eased sharply during the morning trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent 2032 bond were trading at 7.1980 percent, as against 7.2750 percent close on the previous trading session.

Yield on benchmark bond went as low as 7.1469 percent during announcement of monetary policy review.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 6 chose to retain the repo rate at the same level taking into account the turmoil caused by global banking crisis and the contagion risks.