Black Friday crowds thin despite deals

Reuters
Nov 26, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST

An estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation, almost 8 million more than last year

Inflation-weary shoppers were expected to turn out in record numbers for deals on Black Friday. But thin crowds were seen outside many stores in New York, Raleigh, Chicago and Los Angeles on what historically has been the busiest shopping day of the year.

Many who opened their wallets in the United States said their purchases were strategic, not impulsive or splurges. "We've been waiting" for discounts, said Tulio Rose, 28, who picked up a big-screen TV at Best Buy in Los Angeles, while shopping with Barnisha Nill, 35. They saved about $500 on the 85-inch Samsung TV for their new apartment.

"Usually at this time of the year you struggle to find parking. This year I haven't had an issue getting a parking spot," Marshal Cohen, chief industry adviser of the NPD Group Inc said.

"It's a lot of social shopping, everybody is only looking to get what they need. There is no sense of urgency," Cohen said based on his store checks in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

At the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, there were no lines outside stores. A Toys 'R' Us employee was handing out flyers with a list of the Black Friday "door buster" promotions.