Bishop’s statement on rubber prices sets rubber planters’ expectations soaring

PK Krishnakumar
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Many rubber growers feel the bishop’s statement of Rs 300 per kg is not an exaggeration, and that the issue has been politicised without understanding the plight of the rubber farmers in Kerala, who have been battling rising cost of inputs like manure, pesticides and rain guards, besides soaring labour cost.

Though the political storm unleashed in Kerala by the statement of the Thalassery Archbishop of the Syro Malabar church Mar Joseph Pamplany 10 days ago that the BJP will get an MP from the state if the Centre raises the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kg has died down, rubber growers are expecting it to have a positive impact on the attitude of the Centre and the state government towards them.

They reckon that the statement was the trigger for the state government to release a sum of money to clear some of the arrears due to the small rubber growers under the Rubber Price Stabilisation Fund (RPSF). At the same time, they are also harbouring hopes of some sort of incentive from the Union government before the next Parliamentary election.

For FY22, the state government had earmarked Rs 500 crore for the benefit of farmers cultivating less than two hectares of land under the RPSF. The difference between the market price of a sheet of rubber and the support price fixed by the government, i.e., Rs 170 per kg, is given to the farmer as subsidy. The price of tyre-grade rubber sheet RSS-4, which hovered in the range of Rs 140-145 for the past several weeks, has inched up to Rs 149.50 per kg in the last few days on dwindling arrivals into the market following the onset of the lean season.

Until the bishop’s statement, the state government took its own time to clear arrears due to the farmers. Rubber Board sources said the government has sanctioned Rs 55 crore under the RPSF to clear the arrears from July last to February this year. Of this, Rs 30.67 crore has been released. But this settles only a part of Rs 135-crore worth of bills submitted by the farmers. The total number of beneficiaries under the scheme stands at 5.44 lakh farmers.