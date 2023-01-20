Bentley launches Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure for Rs 6 crore

Bentley announced the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in the Indian market with their official partner, Exclusive Motors on January 20. Priced at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new variant of the SUV by the British super luxury carmaker will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from its Crewe facility in UK. Nearly 20 units of Bentayga EWB will have been booked for the Indian market.

Commenting on the launch, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: “The new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is the next chapter in the Bentayga story. This new SUV has a rear-cabin experience comparable to the legendary Mulsanne. “ He added, “While we have started taking orders, our customers will get the delivery in 8-9 months once they book the model.

It is to be mentioned that the Bentley Bentayga is a super luxury crossover SUV produced by Bentley Motors since late 2015 and the EWB variant is 180mm longer than the standard version. It is powered by a V8 twin-turbo 4.0-litre engine that produces 542 horsepower (404 kW; 550 PS).

