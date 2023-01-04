 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru start-up Digantara launches Pushan Alpha satellite aboard SpaceX rocket

Aihik Sur
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

The Bengaluru-based space tech start up is building its own SSA capability with infrastructure both in ground and space with an aim to ensure sustainable space operations.

Digantara, a space tech start-up from Bengaluru, on January 3 successfully launched its second satellite Pushan-Alpha onboard SpaceX's Transporter 6 mission.

This is the latest in the line of string of satellite launches that have taken place in the Indian space tech ecosystem. In 2022, Pixxel launched its Anand satellite from another SpaceX rocket, and Dhruva Space launched their Thybolt satellites from an ISRO launch vehicle.

Digantara's satellite, named after the Hindu solar deity, will serve as a space weather testbed in sun-syncronous orbit (SSO). The European Space Agency (ESA) defines SSO, as a polar orbit (passing from north to south) where satellites travel over polar regions and are synchronous with the Sun.

Digantara's Pushan-Alpha in the SSO will be used for enhancing space situational awareness (SSA) applications.

The European Union Satellite Centre describes SSA as the knowledge of the space environment, including location and function of space objects and space weather phenomena.

