 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bengaluru-based Digantara wants to offer navigation in space as a service

Aihik Sur
Jan 06, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

The startup is currently working on the launch of a satellite that will be part of an eight-satellite constellation. Digantara plans to begin commercial operations by the end of this year or Q2 of 2024.

There are around 5,000 satellites in low-earth orbit (altitude of less than 1,000 km) today. In future, that number could touch 70,000, making it difficult for launch vehicles or satellites to navigate in orbit.

But for Digantara, a space tech start-up from Bengaluru, this is an opportunity. The two-year-old start-up is offering solutions in space situational awareness, which means understanding the orbital environment better, with accurate data on space radiation and where each object is located, Anirudh Sharma, CEO of Digantara, told Moneycontrol.

On January 3, the start-up successfully launched its Pushan-Alpha satellite from a SpaceX rocket. The satellite, which will serve as a technology demonstrator, will first measure radiation in the sun synchronous orbit and study space for space-debris modelling.

This is Digantara's second satellite launch, with the first one taking place from an Indian Space Research Organisation rocket last year. Like Pushan Alpha, the first satellite was a tech demonstrator.

However, immediately, the start-up plans to begin working on launching commercial operations. Ultimately, Choudhury plans to have a constellation of 40 satellites in various orbits around earth. These satellites will generate data that would help not just in space situational awareness but also in space domain awareness, which helps in understanding activities across the entire orbit.

Sharma explained that customers for space situational awareness can be a satellite or a rocket launch company, while military or defence organisations could be customers for space domain awareness data.