 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bellatrix Aerospace plans multiple launches in 2023 to test satellite engines

Aihik Sur
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST

The space tech start-up also plans to launch its space taxi, or orbital transfer vehicle, service by 2024.

Bellatrix Aerospace co-founders Rohan Ganapathy (l) and Yashas Karnam (r) with former president Pranab Mukherjee

Bengaluru-based space tech start-up Bellatrix Aerospace plans to test its propulsion technologies — systems that guide satellites to their destination — in space by 2023, and launch its "space taxi" service by 2024.

A space taxi, also known as an 'orbital transfer vehicle' (OTV), is a last-mile connector for satellites aboard rockets. Satellite propulsion systems, or thrusters, are the engines that keep satellites in orbit for their entire lifespan, which is approximately 10-15 years.

The engines assist satellites in space by allowing them to move from one orbit to another as well as manage other orbital parameters such as orientation, inclination, and so on.

The start-up has developed four different types of thrusters: hall thrusters, microwave plasma thrusters, nano thrusters and green propulsion systems. Different types of thrusters will cater to satellites ranging in size from nano to heavy.

The thrusters are also one-of-the-kind. The microwave plasma thruster, for instance, uses water as a fuel. Yashas Karanam, co-founder of Bellatrix Aerospace, told Moneycontrol that the company holds a global patent for the thruster and has received an order from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He said that the hall thruster is propelled by the power available on satellites.

Founded in 2015 by Rohan M Ganapathy and Karanam, the company also concentrated on manufacturing launch vehicles (like Agnikul Cosmos or Skyroot Aerospace). However, given the high level of competition in the space launch vehicle market, it later decided to focus solely on developing satellite propulsion technologies.