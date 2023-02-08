 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Policy | Coin vending machine to improve distribution of coins into the system: RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 08, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

The pilot project is planned to be initially rolled out at 19 locations in 12 cities across the country.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar said that QR Code-based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM) is expected to improve the distribution of coins into the system where demand is high.

“Coins we have a peculiar situation where the supply is very high, it is not getting properly distributed and at the same time, there is demand in pockets. So, one way of increasing absorption of coins into the system is to make coins available in places where there is demand,” Sankar said during the post-policy press conference.

The QCVM is a cashless coin dispensation machine that would dispense coins against debit to the customer’s bank account using Unified Payments Interface (UPI).