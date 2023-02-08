English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points, pegs FY24 GDP growth at 6.4%: Key highlights

    Retail inflation has been cooling now for two months as it printed below the RBI's upper end of tolerance band for November and December. It is expected to moderate further in January.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the world is looking to India to energise global partnership in several critical areas.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the world is looking to India to energise global partnership in several critical areas.

    The RBI MPC met from February 6-8 for the last monetary policy review of FY23 amid widespread expectations that the central bank will opt for a 25 basis points hike before hitting the pause button. Retail inflation has been cooling now for two months as it printed below the RBI's upper end of tolerance band for November and December. It is expected to moderate further in January.

    The Union Budget for 2023-24 laid out the fiscal roadmap for the economy and provided comfort on the deficit front. Global commodity prices have tapered but risks remain as a strong rebound from China could push up energy prices.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the world is looking to India to energise global partnership in several critical areas.

    Here are the key takeaways from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech: