 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Indore Municipal Corp to raise up to Rs 244 crore via public issue of green bonds; to open on February 10

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

According to the corporation, the green bonds will be offering 8.25 percent payable half yearly and effective yield of 8.42 percent.

The thinking behind issuing a green bond is to seek out international investors. (Representative Image)

Indore Municipal Corporation plans to raise up to Rs 244 crore through public issue of green bonds in four separately, transferable and redeemable principal parts (STRPP).

The issue will open for subscription on February 10 and closed on February 14.

According to the corporation, the green bonds will be offering 8.25 percent payable half yearly and effective yield of 8.42 percent.

The green bonds have a tenor of three years (STRPP A), five years (STRPP B), seven years (STRPP C), and nine years (STRPP D).