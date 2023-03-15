 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Canary in the coal mine: Ray Dalio warns of systemic risks after SVB collapse

Shivam Shukla
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

The Silicon Valley Bank’s failure could be a sign of a larger trend as the financial system has become increasingly reliant on private credit and risk-taking in recent years, the billionaire investor said.

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has raised concerns about potential systemic risks following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

In a LinkedIn post, the billionaire investor warned that SVB's failure could be seen as a "canary in the coal mine" for the financial system. His concerns stem from the fact that SVB primarily served start-ups and venture capital firms in the tech industry, which has experienced significant growth and investment in recent years. Many of these firms are not profitable and heavily reliant on financing, making them vulnerable to a sudden downturn in the market.

According to Dalio, SVB's collapse could be a sign of a larger trend as the financial system has become increasingly reliant on private credit and risk-taking in recent years. “Low interest rates have encouraged investors to take on more risk, leading to an increase in leverage and a rise in the number of zombie firms that are only able to survive thanks to cheap credit,” he said. Dalio warned that these trends could pose a significant risk to the financial system as the failure of one large firm could trigger a domino effect that could spread throughout the entire market.
He urged investors and regulators to take note of SVB's collapse and consider the broader implications for the industry.

The SVB collapse