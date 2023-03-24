 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank deposits and debt MFs 'Overlapping, but not competing,' says SBI Chairman as taxes turn unfavorable for latter

Mar 24, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

As per proposed amendments, debt funds having not more than 35 percent investment in equity shares would be taxed as per income tax slab level or may be treated as short-term capital gains.

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on March 24 said banking system deposits are not necessarily a competition to mutual funds, although overlapping in certain areas.

Khara said in an interview with CNBC TV18 that both are different asset classes catering to people with different financial objectives. On the deposit front, bank deposits amount to Rs 200 trillion-plus and total AUM of debt MFs is over Rs 20 trillion. Thus, it is unlikely that the change in taxation will meaningfully boost a market that is almost 10 times its size.

Talking about taxation, he believes that it is something that one has to live with anyhow, so he doesn't expect any meaningful shift of investors away from debt MFs to bank deposits. "There are a certain set of people who would like to keep their funds in debt MF irrespective of the taxation impact," Khara said, indicating that he does not expect any drastic shift away from debt MFs.

However, the exact implication the tax on debt MFs will have on the two asset classes is unclear as of now.