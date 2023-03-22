 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bandhan Bank gains on bids for stressed assets, new executive director appointment

Jocelyn Fernandes
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

52-year old Ratan Kumar Kesh has been appointed as Executive Director at Bandhan Bank for a period of three years, following RBI approval

Ratan Kumar Kesh, ED, Bandhan Bank

The Board of Directors of Bandhan Bank has appointed Ratan Kumar Kesh as Executive Director (ED) of the bank, it informed the exchanges on March 22. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also approved the appointment, it added.

Further, on March 21, the bank informed exchanges that it has received binding bids of Rs 369.20 crore for a written-off portfolio worth Rs 2,614.03 crore; and Rs 370.62 crore for non-performing assets (NPA) originating from banking units worth Rs 2,316.32 crore, on security receipt consideration basis for transferring loans to asset reconstruction company.

At 10:15 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 210 on the NSE, higher by 3.5 percent from previous close. The stock is down over 12 percent in 2023 so far.

Kesh’s appointment approved