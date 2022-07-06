Bajaj Electricals Q1 PAT to Rs 691 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Electricals to report net profit at Rs 691 crore (up 44.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 56 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 13,299 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 874.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 696 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

