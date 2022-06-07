 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Badminton-U.S. Open called off due to COVID-related organisational complications

Reuters
Jun 07, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

(Representative Image)

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday this year's U.S. Open has been cancelled due to organisational complications caused by COVID-19.

The U.S. Open, a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from Oct. 4-9.

"USA Badminton concluded that it was no longer feasible for them to host their tournament this year due to organisational complications coming out of COVID-19," badminton's governing body said in a statement.

This is the third straight edition of the tournament to have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Indonesia Masters starts later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Reuters
TAGS: #badminton #Badminton World Federation #Covid #Sports #US Open
first published: Jun 7, 2022 04:36 pm
