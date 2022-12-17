 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023: 30 pure EV players to showcase their technologies, see the full list here

Rohit Vaid
Dec 17, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Last held in 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered such activities that attracted crowds, the show is expected to witness record number of visitors, said a top SIAM official.

As many as 30 pure electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers spanning two-, three- and four-wheeler segments will showcase their product portfolios at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo — The Motor Show, a top official of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), told Moneycontrol.

SIAM’s Director General Rajesh Menon said the next edition of the expo will enable the masses to understand the future of mobility, as well as the new technologies being developed for the sector.

“The 2023 Motor Show will focus on green mobility, especially electrified technologies, and alternate fuel-based mobility,” he said.

“This year, we have a very large number of pure EV players. Overall, 30 pure EV companies are participating.”

The expo is slated to be held from January 13–18, 2023 after a gap of three years.

Okinawa Autotech, Greaves Cotton, Hero Eco Tech, Tork Motors, WardWizard Innovations and Matter Motorworks are among the 24 pure EV players showcasing their products in the two- and three-wheeler segments, said Menon.