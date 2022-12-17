Auto Expo 2023: 30 pure EV players to showcase their technologies, see the full list here

As many as 30 pure electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers spanning two-, three- and four-wheeler segments will showcase their product portfolios at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo — The Motor Show, a top official of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), told Moneycontrol.

SIAM’s Director General Rajesh Menon said the next edition of the expo will enable the masses to understand the future of mobility, as well as the new technologies being developed for the sector.

“The 2023 Motor Show will focus on green mobility, especially electrified technologies, and alternate fuel-based mobility,” he said.

“This year, we have a very large number of pure EV players. Overall, 30 pure EV companies are participating.”

The expo is slated to be held from January 13–18, 2023 after a gap of three years.

Okinawa Autotech, Greaves Cotton, Hero Eco Tech, Tork Motors, WardWizard Innovations and Matter Motorworks are among the 24 pure EV players showcasing their products in the two- and three-wheeler segments, said Menon.

Similarly, other players from the two- and three-wheeler segments like Devot Motors, Sledgehammer Works, Motovolt Mobility, Fujiyama Power Infra, Ultraviolette Automotive, LML Emotions, Quantum Energy and Blive will be participating at the show. As per Vahan portal data, in the current fiscal, the electric two-wheeler sales trend remained steady in November, reaching a total of 76,162 units compared to 76,952 units in October. In the current fiscal, the E2W industry has clocked a volume of around 4.3 lakh units till November. Besides, three pure EV passenger vehicle (PV) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ― BYD India, Vayve Mobility and Pravaig Dynamics, and three pure EV commercial vehicle (CV) players ― Omega Seiki, Hexall Motors and Jupiter Electric ― will participate in the expo. In terms of market share, PV manufacturers, accounting for around 83 percent of the market share, and CV players holding sway over 74 percent of the market are expected to participate in the event, said Menon. Menon also said that the show will feature a new range of ‘Flex’ (flexible fuel) vehicles. FFVs are a modified version of the current vehicles that can run both, on pure gasoline and ethanol-blended petrol. “We have an entire value chain of ethanol, including the sugar industry and OMCs showing their product line-ups at the expo,” said Menon. Lithium-ion battery, charger and other EV component manufacturers, as well as tyre companies will also participate in the expo. Last month, some manufacturers had pulled out of the show citing various reasons, including absence of new models. The event, which is to be held at the India Gate Mart located in Greater Noida, will see participation from auto majors such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Kia, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, MG Motor, VE Commercial Vehicles and Ashok Leyland, besides a large number of start-ups. According to SIAM data, in FY22, the overall domestic automobile sales stood at 17,513,596 units, down from 18,620,233 units sold during FY21. Till November in FY23, the overall domestic auto sales stood at 1,40,13,283 units from 1,11,43,835 units sold during last fiscal.

Rohit Vaid

