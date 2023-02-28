 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple vendors in India create 1 lakh jobs in 19 months under PLI scheme, says report

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

Foxconn Hon Hai, Pegatron and Wistron, the three vendors who assemble the iPhone, have collectively generated 60% of the new jobs.

Apple is the first company to export over $1 billion worth of iPhones within a month in December 2022.

Tech giant Apple Inc has become the single largest creator of jobs in the electronics sector after having generated one lakh direct jobs in the past 19 months, according to a report by Business Standard.

They have been created by Apple’s vendors in India and their ecosystem of component suppliers who help in the manufacture of iPhones under the government’s smartphone Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the report added.

The vast majority of these new jobs have been created in the past 19 months since the PLI scheme came into effect in August 2021.

Foxconn Hon Hai, Pegatron and Wistron, the three vendors who assemble the iPhone, have collectively generated 60 percent of the new jobs. This exceeds their second-year commitment to generate news jobs under the scheme by roughly 7,000 new jobs.