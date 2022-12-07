 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple overhauls its App Store pricing structure globally, including India

Vikas SN
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

Apple will provide developers access to 600 new price points, with an additional 100 higher price points available "upon request"

Apple announced on December 6 that it has overhauled the pricing structure for its App Store, providing more flexibility to app developers across the world including India, even as the iPhone maker faces scrutiny over its app policies globally.

This move comes more than a year after the tech giant had announced plans to expand the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps, among other changes as part of its settlement with US app developers in a class action lawsuit in August 2021.

The company announced that it will provide developers access to 600 new price points, with an additional 100 higher price points available "upon request" bringing the total number of available price points on the App Store to 900, besides offering them new pricing tools that will make it easier to set prices per App Store country or region, and manage foreign exchange rate changes among others.

Prior to this, App Store offered 94 price points to non-subscription based apps and in-app purchases in India and other emerging markets, while 87 price points were available in the majority of the developed markets. Subscription-based apps had access to about 200 price points on the App Store.

These new pricing changes will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting December 6, 2022 and for all other apps and in-app purchases in mid-2023 (Spring 2023).

