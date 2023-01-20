 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Apple is the only tech giant that still hasn’t announced layoffs - here's why

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Unlike its tech peers, Apple grew much more slowly during the pandemic and its hiring over the past few years has followed the same general trend since 2016

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

With fears of recession rising, some of the world's largest technology companies are laying off staff. These job cuts are coming after rapid expansion over the last few years.

On January 18, Microsoft announced it will lay off 10,000 employees, reducing its workforce by 5 percent, and Amazon began conducting layoffs that will eventually slash over 17,000 jobs.

Microsoft and Amazon are joining tech industry peers including Alphabet and Meta which have also cut staff in recent months.

Most companies going through layoffs are blaming macroeconomic conditions and the possibility of a future recession for their belt-tightening. However, one factor that has gone underappreciated is how quickly tech companies were hiring during their expansion phases.

Apple, on the other hand, is an exception. Over the past two years, it has not increased its hiring rate and has not announced any layoffs.

According to SEC filings, the other biggest tech companies grew rapidly during the pandemic.