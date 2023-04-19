 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Narendra Modi, says committed to investing in India

Vikas SN & Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

Apple CEO also met IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought support for building the component ecosystem in the country to further boost manufacturing of its devices

After meeting PM Modi, Cook said they share his vision of positive impact technology can make on India’s future, right from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is committed to "growing and investing" across the country after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19.

While thanking the prime minister for the warm welcome, Cook said in a tweet that they share his vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future, right from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment.

Dubbing the meeting with the Apple CEO an "absolute delight", PM Modi tweeted: "An absolute delight to meet you, Tim Cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India." During his visit to the national capital, Cook also met IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought support for building the component ecosystem in the country to further boost manufacturing of its devices apart from support in skilling, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

Sources said Cook acknowledged the policy stability that the government has provided and will likely help the country play a larger role in the global manufacturing sector. Apple plans to further expand its local manufacturing capabilities to make products beyond its flagship iPhone in the country, they added.

In terms of skills, the minister has asked Apple to define their requirements for them to make investments and set up infrastructure in the country, sources said.