Apartment owners cannot assemble to obstruct demolition drives: Karnataka HC

Souptik Datta
Nov 28, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

BBMP said the department has removed more than 2,000 encroachments in Bengaluru and is currently looking at more demolitions in the KR Puram and Mahadevapura areas.

The Karnataka High court

The Karnataka High court has refused to quash an FIR filed against residents in the Shilpitha Splendour Annex Apartment complex in Mahadevapura after they obstructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials from clearing an encroachment on a stormwater drain and fencing the area recovered.

“The photographs and video clippings reveals the incident occurred for having prevented the officials of BBMP by the petitioners. There is prima facie material to show that there is cognizable offence made out for conducting investigation. Therefore, the petition is devoid of merits and is liable to be dismissed [sic],” the order said.

This comes in the wake of BBMP spearheading the demolition of encroachments across the city following the flooding that occurred earlier this year.

In March 2020, a team of BBMP officials along with police visited the area to remove the encroachment and fence the portion of land as per the high court order of January 2020.

“But the petitioners who are staying in Shilpitha Splendour Annex (hereinafter referred to as ‘Apartment’) said to be illegally gathered and prevented the public servant while discharging duty and executing the order of the High Court,” the order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice K Natarajan mentioned.

The homebuyers claimed that the BBMP officials have already removed the encroachment and surveyed the land and once again, there was nothing to survey.

