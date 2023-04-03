 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Zoho continues to invest in rural India with plans for new tech hubs in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Uttar Pradesh

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Zoho is also expanding its current facility, Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam, which was established during the pandemic to educate young children from villages in and around Tenkasi

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

SaaS major Zoho Corporation, which established a technology hub in the rural town of Tenkasi in 2011, creating products for the international market, intends to launch additional tech hubs in the rural areas of Tirunelveli and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, as well as in Uttar Pradesh.

"Rural development is there but I’m moving myself in the hottest growth market. And within India, the rural areas are developing faster and growth will spread across," Sridhar Vembu, cofounder and CEO, said during a press conference in Tenkasi on April 3.

The location for the Uttar Pradesh tech hub is currently being finalised.

"We are visiting UP often and in the next two months we will decide the place. It will mostly be in central or eastern Uttar Pradesh and not in Noida," Vembu said.