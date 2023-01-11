 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

RBI to PayU India: Reapply for payment aggregator licence, simplify corporate structure

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Jan 11, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

This comes two months after the Reserve Bank of India rejected the application of Paytm Payments Services for licence to operate as a payment aggregator.

The Reserve Bank of India (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed the payment solutions provider PayU India to reapply for the payment aggregator licence within the next 120 days.

“We will work with them over the next 120 days to address some aspects and to resubmit our application. One of the key aspects is the simplification of our corporate structure and we are already quite well progressed with some suggested solutions,” a PayU spokesperson said.

This comes two months after the RBI rejected the application of Paytm Payments Services (PPSL) for licence to operate as a payment aggregator.

Following this move, PayU has paused onboarding new merchants for its online payment aggregation business.
“There is no impact to our existing online merchants to whom services will continue as usual,” the PayU spokesperson said in an official statement.

Other businesses of PayU Payments including offline and Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) are not impacted and can continue as usual and new merchants can be onboarded, the statement added.

Fintech unicorn Razorpay, one of the country’s leading payment gateways, had also paused the onboarding of new online merchants to comply with a communication that it received from the RBI. Moneycontrol was the first to report the developments on December 16.