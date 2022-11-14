 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Open gets RBI's in-principle nod for payment aggregator licence

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

A payment aggregator provides payment services to merchants and e-commerce sites by accepting payment instruments from customers. It is different from payment gateways which provide technology services for processing transactions but don’t handle funds

Open co-founders Mabel Chacko, Ajeesh Achuthan, Anish Achuthan and Deena Jacob (L-R).

Business-to-business neobanking platform Open has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a payment aggregator (PA) licence, the company said on November 14.

A PA provides payment services to merchants and e-commerce sites by accepting payment instruments from customers. As part of the process, they pool the funds received from customers and transfer them to merchants after a certain time.

"We are delighted to receive the in-principle approval from RBI for our payment aggregator licence and will help us in enhancing our existing product capabilities and innovate new solutions to automate finances for millions of SMEs and small businesses in the country," Open co-founder and chief executive officer Anish Achuthan said.

In a new set of guidelines in March 2020, the RBI mandated that all PAs be authorised by the central bank. The regulator told non-banking companies offering PA services to apply for authorisation by June 30, 2021, a deadline which was extended to September 30, 2021.

Other players who have received RBI's approval in principle for the licence include Razorpay, Pine Labs, Innoviti, Stripe, Cashfree, CCAvenue, MSwipe, NTT Data Payment Services, Easebuzz and 1Pay Mobileware.

Founded in 2017 by Anish Achutan, Ajeesh Achutan, Mabel Chacko, and Deena Jacob, Open focusses on small and medium businesses, startups and freelancers by offering them a business current account and services such as automated accounting, bookkeeping, expense management, compliance and payroll.