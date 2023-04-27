 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

NPCI International teams up with digital payments infra provider PPRO

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

The partnership between NIPL and PPRO will empower the global PSPs, Banks, payment gateways, with payment platforms to expand globally giving international e-commerce merchants access to Indian consumers.

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has signed a definitive agreement with global digital payments infrastructure provider PPRO to widen the reach of the RuPay cards and UPI.

The UK-based PPRO's global clients include payment service providers (PSPs) and global merchant acquirers around the world, NPCI said in a media statement on Thursday.

“UPI has revolutionised the digital payments landscape in India... By partnering with PPRO, Indian consumers will now be able to shop online with merchants around the world and pay safely and easily using UPI," NIPL chief executive Ritesh Shukla said in the statement.

This association will also drive NIPL’s expansion into foreign markets and will add India to PPRO’s Local Payment Method (LPM) coverage map.