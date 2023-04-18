MC Exclusive: RBI, NPCI in early talks with Sri Lanka, Thailand and others for UPI enhancement

UPI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) are in early talks with Thailand, Sri Lanka and other countries to extend the reach of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), two persons familiar with the development said.

"RBI and NPCI are in talks with several countries for UPI arrangements like Thailand, Sri Lanka and mostly Southeast Asia," said one of the persons.

"The RBI and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have reached out to many countries and the conversations are in a very initial stage..,” said the second person.

Both declined to be named citing the sensitive nature of the matter.

At a post-monetary policy press conference on April 6, 2023, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI and NPCI were in discussion with various countries to reach arrangements similar to the one India has with Singapore to “enhance the footprints of the UPI.”

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong launched cross-border linkages between the two countries using their Fast Payment Systems – UPI and Singapore's PayNow.

The facility was launched through token transactions by Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon using the linkage.

UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application, merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments

In India, over 68 percent of digital payments are made through UPI, with 8.7 billion transactions in March 2023 alone and overall growth of 82 percent in FY 202 over the previous year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman disclosed the figures in her keynote address at a seminar on India's Digital Public Infrastructure: Stacking Up the Benefits, organised by the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

The people quoted above said such partnerships could support both Person-to-Person (P2P) and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments, eliminating the risk of sharing bank accounts.

Linking UPI with other countries’ payment mechanisms will help users in both countries to make payments faster and lower the cost fund transfers. UPI will also help students studying overseas, migrant workers and travellers by allowing the transfer of funds at high speed and low cost.