Namma Yatri to use open source maps, optimise cloud cost to help increase driver earnings

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

Namma Yatri app's software, data, and roadmap are open for public review and collaboration and the platform is calling for citizen participation and volunteering to help develop the product.

Several Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers have complained about platform fees charged by ride-hailing players and are looking for alternatives, the most prominent being the Namma Yatri app from the Autorickshaw Driver Union (ARDU)

Namma Yatri, Bengaluru's open mobility app, is working to reduce its overall cost through cloud optimisation and plans to use open-source maps to increase driver earnings.

The product's software, data, and roadmap are open for public review and collaboration and the platform is calling for citizen participation and volunteering to help develop the product.

"This city has over two million techies, designers, influencers and marketers who can all contribute to Namma Yatri in important ways towards this vision," said Vimal Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Juspay on March 16.

The Namma Yatri app and the tech platform are built by Juspay, which has worked on open initiatives such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN).