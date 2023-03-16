Namma Yatri to use open source maps, optimise cloud cost to help increase driver earnings

Namma Yatri, Bengaluru's open mobility app, is working to reduce its overall cost through cloud optimisation and plans to use open-source maps to increase driver earnings.

The product's software, data, and roadmap are open for public review and collaboration and the platform is calling for citizen participation and volunteering to help develop the product.

"This city has over two million techies, designers, influencers and marketers who can all contribute to Namma Yatri in important ways towards this vision," said Vimal Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Juspay on March 16.

The Namma Yatri app and the tech platform are built by Juspay, which has worked on open initiatives such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN).

The platform is also planning to create EV adoption campaigns by November to December of 2023 and upgrading the Namma Yatri app to show battery swapping stations within the app and allocate rides based on the battery swapping stations. "We need to enable the driver community with products and principles to achieve customer-centricity at the level of the Mumbai Dabbawalas. We hope to collaborate with the Bengaluru drivers, citizens and city authorities to create an exemplary system that other cities can emulate," Kumar added.

Kumar said that the firm is also planning to introduce a subscription model to develop the product. "We are in discussion with the drivers to check whether we can make this a subscription-based model wherein the drivers will pay a very small nominal amount like a prepaid recharge to use the app. Most drivers are more than willing and they will be coming up with the amount as well," Kumar said. While sharing the roadmap, Kumar said that there are many upgrades and features that are planned including Ride batching. "Addressing the need for more efficient and cost-effective transportation by enabling riders to share rides and split the cost with other passengers going in the same direction," according to the roadmap document which was prepared by the team. Namma Yatri was launched in partnership with the Beckn Foundation, which is backed by Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani. "The platform has immense potential to improve the lives of both drivers and citizens. Any big change will have a few initial hiccups, and citizens' collective effort can solve it. Bangalore citizens have always been open, forward-thinking and inclusive. Namma Yatri needs their full support to make it big and impactful," Pramod Varma, co-author of the Beckn Protocol and architect behind India's digital infrastructure initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI, said in a statement. The app went live on November 1, 2022, being launched amid rising tension between the transport department and ride-hailing majors Ola and Uber. Karnataka Transport Department called the Ola, Uber and Rapido autos illegal and questioned their rise in base charges. The matter went to Karnataka High Court where it was proposed that the riders can allow upto 10 percent of base fare as convenience charges. In fact, several Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers have complained about platform fees charged by ride-hailing players and said that they are looking for alternatives. The most prominent of these alternatives is the Namma Yatri app from the Autorickshaw Driver Union (ARDU). "I have shifted to Namma Yatri but mostly get passengers from the street. We hardly get any money through Ola or Uber these days. When we compare how much we earn with the rising cost of fuel, it's not worth it," said Usman, a 39-year-old auto driver. The main aim of the Namma Yatri app is that cuts off the middlemen and gives the full earnings to the drivers. Recent data from the platform shows that the app has helped drivers earn Rs 7.22 crore since its November 2022 launch. The app's dashboard also shows that around 43,833 drivers and 4,10,000 users have registered on the platform. The drivers completed 4,39,146 trips.

Bhavya Dilipkumar