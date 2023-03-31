Mahila Samman savings certificate: Investment limit, how to open

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

Bringing cheer to investors, the government raised on March 31 interest rates across all small savings schemes except the post office savings deposit and the Public Provident Fund (PPF) for the April-June 2023 quarter.

The government is also launching a one-time new small savings scheme — the Mahila Samman Bachat Patra — from April 1.

The Budget 2023 introduced this scheme for women investors to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This scheme is a one-time small savings scheme that will be made available for a period of two years, up to March 2025.

Under this plan, women and girls can invest up to Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of two years with an interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum with the facility of partial withdrawal. While post offices are ready to launch it from April 1, banks may take some time to roll out the scheme. Experts said that this scheme will help women investors start investing for their short-term financial goals and needs. Compared to other small savings schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna, which has a maximum investment limit of Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year, and also has a long lock-in period of 21 years, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate provides an opportunity to invest up to Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of two years.

Moneycontrol News