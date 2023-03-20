 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Oil and NTPC's renewable arm to form joint venture for green energy projects

Sweta Goswami
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

Through the JV, NTPC plans to help IOCL set up RE projects to the tune of 2.8-3 GW, a senior NTPC official told Moneycontrol. The renewable energy produced through these projects will be used to power IOCL's refineries.

Representative image.

NGEL, the renewable energy (RE) subsidiary of India's largest electricity producer NTPC Limited, on March 20 signed a joint venture agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the country's biggest producer, for setting up renewable energy projects to meet round-the-clock (RTC) power requirement of refineries of IOCL.

"The signing of this joint venture agreement between the two Maharatna behemoths will enable NTPC Limited and Indian Oil to meet India's clean energy targets in their respective core businesses. The JV agreement was signed in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Limited, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IOCL, among other top officials of the two PSUs," an NTPC spokesperson said.

NTPC Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary NGEL, has set an ambitious target of building a renewable generation portfolio of 60 GW over the next decade to aggressively pursue its green energy business.