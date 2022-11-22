Get up to 7.95% p.a on FDs as Bajaj Finance raises FD rates by 10 bps

Retail investors now enjoy higher FD rates when choosing to invest with Bajaj Finance. In a move to deliver higher value to investors, the issuer has increased their FD rates by 10 bps. As a result, you can now get up to 7.95% p.a. and enjoy even greater returns with this fixed deposit. This hike makes this instrument a lot more attractive and lucrative, especially with long-tenor investments.

Best of all, this hike makes it an FD with one of the highest FD rates, and you can lock in these rates today. To simplify the process and make it completely hassle-free, Bajaj Finance offers digital provisions too. These allow you to invest online, plan your investment, and manage it right from the comfort of home.

To better understand the value of the new FD rates and the other features of the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, read on.

Enhanced FD rates for higher earnings

Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD rates across a range of tenors for all investor profiles. This allows you to enjoy admirable earnings, no matter the maturity timeline you choose. Currently, the issuer has increased FD rates by 10 bps, and you can now lock in an FD with interest rates going up to 7.95% p.a.

This rate allows you to earn generously and make the most of interest compounding. To get a better idea of the earnings you can expect, take a look at the following table for cumulative fixed deposit:

Tenor (in months) Interest rate for customers below 60 years Interest rate for senior citizens 24 7.25% p.a. 7.50% p.a. 39 7.60% p.a. 7.85% p.a. 44 7.70% p.a. 7.95% p.a. 60 7.50% p.a. 7.75% p.a.

With the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you have the freedom to invest as per your goals. Choose a tenor ranging between 12 and 60 months and enjoy high FD rates across the board. Whether you are looking to fund a short-term goal or create a corpus over several years, this FD is the right choice.

Additionally, Bajaj Finance offers special tenors as well, and you get better interest rates when you choose these. A special tenor investment is particularly viable when looking to optimise your earnings or ladder your investments efficiently. Digital investing solutions to ensure convenience With digitisation, it is now much easier for you to invest your money and keep tabs on your investments. Bajaj Finances extends these benefits to you with a suite of digital provisions. You can invest online in a matter of minutes and enjoy a complete end-to-end digital experience without ever having to visit a physical branch. Then, you can use the intuitive customer portal to track your investment and access all the key information about it. That's not all, you can use the FD calculator to plan your investment, find the best terms, and invest wisely. While you can't calculate fixed deposit interest rates with the FD calculator, you can adjust the terms until you find rates that suit your goals. Moreover, you can use the FD calculator as often as needed and for free. Small monthly deposits If you are looking for small monthly investment, then the Systematic Deposit Plan by Bajaj Finance offers deposits starting at juts Rs. 5,000. You can enjoy FD rates with small monthly instalments. With the rate hike, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one you should definitely consider. It can help balance out the risk in your portfolio or inject fixed returns to ensure stability over the long term. These benefits apply to all investor profiles, and there is virtually no risk involved either. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest credit ratings, accredited with ICRA's AAA(Stable) and CRISIL's AAA/STABLE. As such, your money is safe, and you do not have to worry about returns. So, invest online to start your journey today, and lock in the enhanced FD rates from Bajaj Finance.

