Get up to 7.95% p.a on FDs as Bajaj Finance raises FD rates by 10 bps

Nov 22, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD rates across a range of tenors for all investor profiles.

Retail investors now enjoy higher FD rates when choosing to invest with Bajaj Finance. In a move to deliver higher value to investors, the issuer has increased their FD rates by 10 bps. As a result, you can now get up to 7.95% p.a. and enjoy even greater returns with this fixed deposit. This hike makes this instrument a lot more attractive and lucrative, especially with long-tenor investments.

Best of all, this hike makes it an FD with one of the highest FD rates, and you can lock in these rates today. To simplify the process and make it completely hassle-free, Bajaj Finance offers digital provisions too. These allow you to invest online, plan your investment, and manage it right from the comfort of home.

To better understand the value of the new FD rates and the other features of the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, read on.

Enhanced FD rates for higher earnings

Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD rates across a range of tenors for all investor profiles. This allows you to enjoy admirable earnings, no matter the maturity timeline you choose. Currently, the issuer has increased FD rates by 10 bps, and you can now lock in an FD with interest rates going up to 7.95% p.a.

This rate allows you to earn generously and make the most of interest compounding. To get a better idea of the earnings you can expect, take a look at the following table for cumulative fixed deposit:

Tenor (in months) Interest rate for customers below 60 years Interest rate for senior citizens
24 7.25% p.a. 7.50% p.a.
39 7.60% p.a. 7.85% p.a.
44 7.70% p.a. 7.95% p.a.
60 7.50% p.a. 7.75% p.a.
 Flexible tenor options to suit all investing goals

With the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you have the freedom to invest as per your goals. Choose a tenor ranging between 12 and 60 months and enjoy high FD rates across the board. Whether you are looking to fund a short-term goal or create a corpus over several years, this FD is the right choice.