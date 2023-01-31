 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: Digital public infrastructure can add up to 100 bps to GDP growth rate

Jan 31, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Low-cost accessibility through Aadhaar, the success of citizen-centric services like Unified Payments Interface, large-scale adoption and reach of DigiLocker and MyGov, and the vaccine journey through Co-Win are important and successful milestones in India’s public digital infrastructure journey

India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) can add around 60-100 basis points (bps) to the country’s potential GDP growth rate and there is a lot of justified optimism around it, said chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran while presenting the Economic Survey of 2023.

“There is lots of justified optimism about India's digital public infrastructure. The digital infrastructure can help the hitherto excluded sections get a fair shot at accessing national and international markets,” Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

The bouquet of digital public infrastructure products like e-rupi, e-way bill, and TReDS for MSMEs have ensured real value for money to consumers while reducing the compliance burden for producers, the economic survey noted.

“Now with the vision of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025, the government is marching towards providing more and more e-governance-based services,” The Economic Survey said.