Domino’s Pizza adds desi touch to menu, introduces paratha pizza range

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

The Domino's paratha pizzas will come in three varieties, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Domino’s Pizza announced on May 20 that it will be adding a special desi item to its menu, crafted specially for paratha crazy Indians. The new Domino's paratha pizza range will be available to all its customers across all of its 1,500 stores in the country.

The Domino's paratha pizzas will come in three varieties, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. This will include a corn and cheese paratha pizza, a paneer paratha pizza -- for its vegetarian customers -- and a chicken keema paratha pizza for non-vegetarians.

The company said in a statement that the paratha pizzas have been “crafted for the discerning Indian taste buds". It added: "The Corn and Cheese Paratha Pizza is a delicious fusion of corn stuffed paratha and cheesy pizza. The Paneer Paratha Pizza – an epic fusion of paratha and pizza with melting cheese and soft paneer stuffing – is sure to satisfy indulgent cravings. The Chicken Keema Paratha Pizza promises the goodness of cheesy pizza coming together with flavourful and meaty filling in an epic crossover."

Speaking about the new product launch, Sandeep Anand, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP, Domino’s Pizza, said, “At Domino’s, we focus on understanding our consumers and their evolving preferences. These insights helps us drive innovation in our menu and has made Domino’s the most preferred QSR brand amongst consumers. We hope  that  this  launch  will  stimulate  consumption  and  build  excitement  through  flavours  familiar  to  the Indian taste palate.”

Notably, several other international food chains, such as Pizza Hut, McDonalds, and KFC, have tweaked their menus to suit the Indian palate in the past. For instance, Pizza Hut had introduced its Masala and Tandoori Pizza range, McDonalds launched its Aloo Tiki Burger and tandoori chicken varieties, and KFC added vegetarian food options.

 

