Corporate Crossings: Former Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal to join PayU India

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

Agarwal will be joining PayU India as CFO after a two-year stint at Nykaa. Nykaa had informed stock exchanges of his exit in a regulatory filing on November 22.

Former Nykaa Chief Financial Officer Arvind Agarwal has joined Prosus-owned PayU India as CFO, days after the beauty e-retailer announced his exit.

PayU said in a statement, "India is the largest market for PayU and we are witnessing unprecedented growth in this region. We are excited to welcome Arvind to our leadership team at this opportune time with the company heralding a new growth journey."

Agarwal's move comes two years after he joined Nykaa in July 2020. Nykaa had informed stock exchanges of his exit in a regulatory filing on November 22.

"Arvind is a versatile leader who has led finance strategy at both startups and billion-dollar tech companies. His experience will prove to be invaluable in furthering PayU's vision of creating a full stack digital financial services platform in India to serve all financial needs of our customers through technology," PayU added.

The company further said it will continue to fortify its team with leaders that bring deeper knowledge and wider expertise.