Corporate Crossings | Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as MD and CEO

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Before joining Ashok Leyland, Shenu Agarwal worked as President at Escorts Kubota Ltd.

Ashok Leyland, a subsidiary of Hinduja group, announced on December 8, 2022, that they had appointed Shenu Agarwal as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years from December 8, 2022, to December 7, 2027. However, the decision is yet to be approved by the shareholders, the company said in its official release today.

"Assuming charge, Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for the company towards achieving our to be among the top 10 Commercial Vehicle players globally," Ashok Leyland said in an official statement.

Aggarwal joins Ashok Leyland from Escorts Kubota Ltd, where he was its President. He was Chief Executive for Agribusiness for more than 7 years and associated closely with the transformation of Escorts into a leadership position by ushering in contemporary global standards of design, quality, and manufacturing, as per the company's claims.

The stock of Ashok Leyland closed in the green, up 0.52 percent at Rs 145.80 apiece, on NSE today.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, spoke about Shenu's track record along with experience and said, "Shenu has a proven track record as a leader from a business conglomerate and is an allrounder having worked in different capacities in many disciplines."