 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Anant Maheshwari named Nasscom Chairperson for 2023-24

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

Maheshwari takes over the reins from Krishnan Ramanujam, President – Business and Technology Services at Tata Consultancy Services, who served as Chairperson for the year 2022-23.

Anant-Maheshwari

IT Industry body Nasscom on Tuesday named Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, as its Chairperson for 2023-24.

Maheshwari takes over the reins from Krishnan Ramanujam, President – Business and Technology Services at Tata Consultancy Services, who served as Chairperson for the year 2022-23.

The apex association for software and IT services industry also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, as its Vice Chairperson for 2023-24.

In a statement, Nasscom announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, as its chairperson for 2023-24.