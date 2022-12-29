Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to renovate 1,000 small stations

The Ministry of Railways, as part of its station redevelopment drive, has formulated a new scheme to modernise over 1,000 small stations.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been formulated based on a long-term master plan that will redevelop stations according to the demands and usage of the station.

This is apart from the ambitious plan to revamp 200 big stations under a separate redevelopment programme. Officials said the small stations would be identified not just based on their footfalls but also based on the cities.

Small stations

The Indian Railways has asked divisional railway managers (DRM) to identify 'small' railway stations that need to be modernised.

The railways categorises its railway stations into three groups: non-suburban (NSG), suburban (SG), and halt (HG). Under these categories, stations are further divided into six sub-divisions under NSG, three sub-divisions under SG, and three sub-divisions under HG, based on their annual revenue and passenger volume. Most suburban railway stations, halt stations, and some non-suburban railway stations will be considered 'small' stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. 'Small' railway stations have been identified as those with annual revenue of less than Rs 20 crore, and passenger volume of less than 5 million. "The idea is to start modernising stations in a cost-effective manner. According to need, the DRMs will take a call on modernisation works in a phased manner," an Indian Railways official said. He added that the re-developed railway stations will act like city centres.

As part of the first phase of the Amrit Bharat Scheme, 120 railway stations have been proposed for re-development within the next two-three years. Zonal railways have been given the responsibility of selecting the stations, which will then be approved by a committee of senior railway officials. Upgraded facilities Under the scheme, roof plazas with shopping centres, food courts, etc will be created at all the railway stations. "Attempts are being made to develop passenger amenities by clubbing different types of waiting halls, and provide good cafeteria and retail facilities," another railway official said. While each station will have a customised cost plan, per rough estimates the redevelopment of each station will cost between Rs 10-20 crore. At all station types, high-level platforms (760-840 millimetres) will be developed and station approaches will be improved to offer smooth access.

However, the Indian Railways has asked the zonal railways to avoid building new infrastructure at the stations. “Creation of new buildings should generally be avoided, other than those required for relocation of old structures or relocation of structures to improve circulation (of people), or provision of structures to improve the size of waiting halls,” the Railway Board has said. The ministry hopes to leverage the participation of private telecom operators for 5G connectivity, and also have free Wi-Fi and escalators for easy mobility. Along with developing the stations, the Amrit Bharat Scheme envisages the development of the infrastructure around railway stations, including widening of roads, removing obstructive structures, installing correctly-designed signage, creating designated pedestrian walkways, organising parking areas, upgrading the lighting, etc. The re-development will also ensure improved Divyangjan amenities (amenities for disabled individuals). Funding The Indian Railways will grant funds to these small stations in a phased manner. The DRMs will also earmark a special fund for this purpose.

Officials said that the new Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will replace the existing Adarsh Station Scheme introduced in 2009 for the beautification and upgradation of 1,253 stations. In August, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that as many as 1,215 stations have so far been developed, and 38 more were to be developed under Adarsh Station Scheme by 2022-23. The central government spent Rs 2,344.55 crore for the Adarsh Station Scheme in 2021-22, and had allocated Rs 2,700 crore under the scheme in 2022-2023. "Funds that have been allotted under the Adarsh Station Scheme will now be used under the new scheme for station redevelopment," a government official said.

