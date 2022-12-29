 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to renovate 1,000 small stations

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST

The new scheme will replace the existing Adarsh Station Scheme introduced in 2009 for the beautification and upgradation of stations. Stations with an annual revenue of less than Rs 20 crore, and passenger volume of less than 5 million will be considered for the project.

The Ministry of Railways, as part of its station redevelopment drive, has formulated a new scheme to modernise over 1,000 small stations.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been formulated based on a long-term master plan that will redevelop stations according to the demands and usage of the station.

This is apart from the ambitious plan to revamp 200 big stations under a separate redevelopment programme. Officials said the small stations would be identified not just based on their footfalls but also based on the cities.

 

Small stations

The Indian Railways has asked divisional railway managers (DRM) to identify 'small' railway stations that need to be modernised.