AMC Networks launches AMC+ and Acorn TV on Amazon Prime Video Channels in India

NASDAQ-listed AMC Networks is launching its video streaming services AMC+ and Acorn TV on Amazon's video entertainment marketplace Prime Video Channels in India, the company said on June 24, as consumers increasingly lap up more video content across the country.

AMC+, the flagship streaming service of AMC Networks known for television franchises such as "The Walking Dead", will offer scripted dramas, fan-favourite franchises, and a range of ad-free exclusive series and films from the United States and around the world including series such as The Walking Dead: Origins, epic western series That Dirty Black Bag, vampire thriller Firebite and crime drama 61st Street

Upcoming new originals such as psychological thriller Dark Winds, sci-fi thriller Moonhaven, horror drama anthology television series Tales of the Walking Dead, horror series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and supernatural horror series Mayfair Witches among others will also be part of the service.

Meanwhile, Acorn will offer access to television shows and movies across genres such as crime thrillers, mysteries and dramas from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Amazon Prime members will be able to purchase a subscription to AMC+ at an introductory price of Rs 349 and also get full access to content from Acorn TV. Alternatively, one can also subscribe to only Acorn TV at an introductory price of Rs 249.

After the introductory period, the service will be available for Rs 649 and Rs 499 respectively. The company said its original programming will be available with subtitles in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Subscribers will be able to watch this content on Prime Video's website, Android and iOS mobile apps, smart televisions, Fire TV stick and connected set top boxes.

"Since launch last year, Prime Video Channels has expanded the choice of English and international content available to customers further by giving them access to a range of exclusive, high-quality programming from multiple streaming services, while offering them the convenience of enjoying their favourite shows and movies at a single destination, with all their favourite Prime Video features,” said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India.

This launch comes a few months after AMC Networks forayed into India through a partnership with Apple's video subscription marketplace Apple TV channels in March 2022.

"AMC+ offers viewers thousands of hours of celebrated and award-winning series, including our dramas from The Son to 61st Street as well as the next generation of fan-driven franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. We are excited to partner with Prime Video Channels to bring our slate of original programming to audiences in India and look forward to delivering many exclusive premieres in the months ahead" said Courtney Thomasma, General Manager of AMC+.

Apart from AMC+ and Acorn TV, AMC Networks also operates a range of niche subscription-based streaming services such as Shudder (horror, thriller and supernatural fiction), Sundance Now (dramas, true crime, political thrillers), ALLBLK (aimed at African American audiences), IFC Films (independent films), and HiDive (Anime) among others. The company had about 9.5 million subscribers as of March 31, 2022 and aims to achieve a goal of 20 million to 25 million subscribers by 2025.