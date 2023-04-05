 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon and Microsoft cloud services face UK antitrust probe

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Ofcom, which started looking into cloud services last year, said it was particularly worried about the practices of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft because of their market positions, and planned to ask the competition regulator to investigate.

Amazon and Microsoft cloud services face UK antitrust probe

Amazon and Microsoft, the two dominant cloud providers, face an antitrust investigation in Britain after the communications regulator said some aspects of the market, including fees to switch supplier, were a cause for concern.

Ofcom, which started looking into cloud services last year, said it was particularly worried about the practices of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft because of their market positions, and planned to ask the competition regulator to investigate.

Amazon and Microsoft have a combined market share of 60-70%. Alphabet's Google, their closest competitor, has just 5-10%.

Ofcom said technical restrictions and discounts to encourage customers to use a single provider for all their needs even when better quality alternatives were available could also be anti-competitive.