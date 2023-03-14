 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphabet-backed Anthropic releases OpenAI competitor named Claude

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST

Large language models are algorithms that are taught to generate text by feeding them human-written training text.

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company backed by Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday released a large language model that competes directly with offerings from Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Large language models are algorithms that are taught to generate text by feeding them human-written training text. In recent years, researchers have obtained much more human-like results with such models by drastically increasing the amount of data fed to them and the amount of computing power used to train them.

Claude, as Anthropic's model is known, is built to carry out similar tasks to ChatGPT by responding to prompts with human-like text output, whether that is in the form of editing legal contracts or writing computer code.

But Anthropic, which was co-founded by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, both of whom are former OpenAI executives, has put a focus on producing AI systems that are less likely to generate offensive or dangerous content, such as instructions for computer hacking or making weapons, than other systems.