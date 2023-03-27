 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Airlines are expanding but where are the pilots?

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

A combination of poor training infrastructure leading to talent shortage, stringent certification norms, and less-than-ideal working conditions is creating an air pocket in the industry

Industry experts project that India will need to train around 1,000 pilots every year for the next five years to meet the needs of a growing fleet. AFP PHOTO/ Sajjad HUSSAIN (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP)

The aviation market in India, currently the third-largest in the world, is expected to report exponential growth for the next 10 years.

While most stakeholders are optimistic and betting big on the growth of the sector, pilots in the country are concerned that this may be accompanied by deteriorating work standards.

In January, two Air India pilot unions—the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA)—pointed to a shortage of pilots for the airline’s ultra-long-haul flights.

Pilots at India's largest domestic airline IndiGo have also complained of being overworked and having a skewed work-life balance.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show