Air traffic under UDAN 22 percent lower than last year: Sources

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

The fall in passenger traffic along with rampant cancellations by airlines highlights the vulnerability of the routes which loss-making airlines are unable to support.

The Indian aviation market has been among the quickest to recover from the pandemic.

However, high jet fuel prices disrupted aviation supply chains, and the financial health of domestic airlines has taken its toll on India's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik).

RCS-UDAN aims to develop under-served airports and routes, with capped/subsidised airfares, in an attempt to make air travel affordable for India’s economic development.

Per route, the scheme offers financial support to the airlines for three years. Operators who won the bids for these routes were expected to develop the market so that the route could survive without subsidy.

The number of passengers carried under UDAN in 2022-23 (till November 30) had fallen to around 18 lakh, government officials said. This is 22 percent lower than the traffic in the same period in 2021-22, and around 15 percent lower than 2019-20, per government data.

In 2021-22, air traffic under the UDAN scheme rose to nearly 33 lakh in the 12 months ending March 2022, on the back of pent-up demand for travel after multiple lockdowns.