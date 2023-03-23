After a 3-yr gap, L&T plans bond issue; to raise Rs 2,000 crore selling five year papers

After a gap of three years, infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro Ltd plans is planning to hit the market with a Rs 2,000 crore bond issue on March 27. These bonds will mature in five years and one month, as per the company’s term sheet, and will offer a fixed coupon rate of 7.725 percent.

According to the Prime database, the last time the company raised funds from the bond market was on May 5, 2020, through four-year bonds. The company had raised Rs 1,450 crore through bonds.

For the current issue, bidding for the bonds will take place on March 27, between 10:30 am and 11:30 am.

