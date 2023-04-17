 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani-Total's Dhamra LNG terminal to start commercial operations at May-end

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

The 5 million tonne a year capacity terminal received its first ever shipment of liquefied natural gas - a fuel that will be used to make steel, produce fertilizers and turned into CNG and cooking gas - on April 1.

Adani Group and French company TotalEnergies' newly built Rs 6,000 crore facility to import LNG at Dhamra on the Odisha coast will start commercial operations at the end of May, the French firm said on Monday.

Qatari ship 'Milaha Ras Laffan' docked at Dhamra port on April 1 morning, bringing in 2.6 trillion British thermal units of natural gas in its frozen form (LNG) which will be used to commission the facility.

"This delivery enables the gradual commissioning of the terminal, which is expected to start commercial operations at the end of May 2023," TotalEnergies said in a press statement.